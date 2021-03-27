UrduPoint.com
ATC Sentences 10 Years Imprisonment To Banned Outfit

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 08:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :An Anti-Terrorist Court on Saturday awarded 10 years imprisonment and imposed Rs.50000 fine to operative of the banned outfit in illegal funding case.

The Counter Terrorism Department ( CTD) in intelligence based operation arrested three members of the banned outfit from Pando Chowk when they were collecting funds and convincing people to join their organization on 06-09-2020.

The court convicted the Afghan citizen ,Ismail alias Khadam presently residing at Patang Chowk Peshawar.

The court declared other two members, Zabiiullah and Inatyatullah as absconders because they went into hiding during the court trial.

