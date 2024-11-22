ATC Sentences 6-years Imprisonment To 10 Culprits Involved In May 9 Case
Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2024 | 11:07 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has sentenced six years imprisonment and fine to 10 culprits involved in first case related to May 9 case.
The convicted were included Abid Mahmood son of Muhammad Saqib (R/O Islamabad), Ahsan Ayaz S/O Muhammad Ayaz (R/O Islamabad), Naeem Ullah S/O Abdul Qadir (R/O Bajaur), Matti Ullah S/O Ameen Khan (R/O Rawalpindi), Shaukat S/O Fazal Dad (R/O Islamabad), Zakarullah S/O Bismillah Khan (R/O Bajaur), sources told on Friday. .
They said that among the 10 convicted, four were Afghan nationals who were residing in different localities of Pakistan.
Sharing Names of the convicted Afghan national, they said that they were included Dawood Khan S/O Haju Khan, Younas Khan S/O Khan Muhammad, Ihsanullah S/O Zia-ul-Haq, Lal Agha S/O Khan Agha.
The sources said that as many as 17 culprits were nominated in FIR 626/24 on May 10. One accused was acquitted after investigation, six were still at large while 10 have been sentenced.
They said non-bailable arrest warrants have also been issued for the absconding culprits, with orders to present them before the court immediately upon arrest.
There will be no-leniency for the culprits involved in anti-state activities under the guise of protests, including masterminds and facilitators.
