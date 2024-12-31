Open Menu

ATC Sentences Former GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid To 34 Years In Prison

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 31, 2024 | 02:32 PM

ATC sentences former GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid to 34 years in prison

Khalid Khurshid was accused of threatening security institutions with serious consequences

GILGIT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 31st, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court in Gilgit on Tuesday sentenced former Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Khalid Khurshid, to 34 years in prison.

The court heard the case against the former Chief Minister of GB, who was accused of threatening security institutions with serious consequences.

Upon proving the charges, the court sentenced the former Chief Minister to 34 years in prison and imposed a fine of 600,000 Pakistani rupees on Khalid Khurshid.

The court also directed the Inspector General of Police to arrest the convict and transfer him to jail.

The court ordered that the convict's national identity card be blocked.

Former Chief Minister was accused of threatening security institutions with serious consequences during a public rally on May 26, 2024. He was also accused of issuing similar threats to the Chief Secretary and the Chief Election Commissioner of GB.

A case against him was registered under the Anti-Terrorism Act at the City Police Station in Gilgit.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Election Commissioner Chief Minister Police Police Station Jail Fine Gilgit Baltistan May Court

Recent Stories

ATC sentences former GB Chief Minister Khalid Khur ..

ATC sentences former GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid to 34 years in prison

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army rendered unparalleled services in 20 ..

Pakistan Army rendered unparalleled services in 2024

18 minutes ago
 Neelum Muneer urges people to avoid cosmetic surge ..

Neelum Muneer urges people to avoid cosmetic surgery

33 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Prince Khalid bin Salman

UAE President receives Prince Khalid bin Salman

35 minutes ago
 China's manufacturing activity remains in expansio ..

China's manufacturing activity remains in expansion zone in December

2 hours ago
 Emirates introduces additional flights to Colombo

Emirates introduces additional flights to Colombo

2 hours ago
Electronic Stunt Championship opens Wednesday at L ..

Electronic Stunt Championship opens Wednesday at Liwa Festival

2 hours ago
 UAE to expand CEPAs in 2025, says Thani Al Zeyoudi

UAE to expand CEPAs in 2025, says Thani Al Zeyoudi

2 hours ago
 UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for Janu ..

UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for January

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Argentina charges five over death of singer Liam P ..

Argentina charges five over death of singer Liam Payne

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan