ATC sentences former GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid to 34 years in prison

(@Abdulla99267510)

Khalid Khurshid was accused of threatening security institutions with serious consequences

GILGIT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 31st, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court in Gilgit on Tuesday sentenced former Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Khalid Khurshid, to 34 years in prison.

The court heard the case against the former Chief Minister of GB, who was accused of threatening security institutions with serious consequences.

Upon proving the charges, the court sentenced the former Chief Minister to 34 years in prison and imposed a fine of 600,000 Pakistani rupees on Khalid Khurshid.

The court also directed the Inspector General of Police to arrest the convict and transfer him to jail.

The court ordered that the convict's national identity card be blocked.

Former Chief Minister was accused of threatening security institutions with serious consequences during a public rally on May 26, 2024. He was also accused of issuing similar threats to the Chief Secretary and the Chief Election Commissioner of GB.

A case against him was registered under the Anti-Terrorism Act at the City Police Station in Gilgit.