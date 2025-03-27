ATC sentences four militants, IGP lauds CTD’s teams

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) A special anti-terrorism court of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has sentenced four militants, Tauseef Ayaz, Rasheed Wali, Sher Muhammad, and Hamza Ali Khan for their affiliation with a banned militant organization and involvement in unlawful activities against national security.

According to details, the accused were arrested by the CTD investigation wing during a crackdown, where they were found in possession of illegal weapons, hand grenades, incendiary materials, pamphlets, and forged identification documents.

Based on strong evidence, the court handed down sentences in accordance with the law.

The verdict included various punishments such as imprisonment and heavy fines. The CTD prosecution wing presented a solid case with substantial evidence and witness testimonies, leading to the convictions.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Zulfiqar Hameed congratulated the CTD’s investigation and prosecution teams on this major success, commending their relentless efforts.

He emphasized that the department handled the case with utmost professionalism, marking a significant step toward maintaining law and order.

The IGP further reiterated that the CTD would continue its operations against anti-state elements and would leave no stone unturned in dismantling terrorist networks and their facilitators.

He reaffirmed CTD's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and assured that strict legal action would be taken against all those involved.