ATC Sentences Four Militants, IGP Lauds CTD’s Teams
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2025 | 11:20 AM
SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) A special anti-terrorism court of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has sentenced four militants, Tauseef Ayaz, Rasheed Wali, Sher Muhammad, and Hamza Ali Khan for their affiliation with a banned militant organization and involvement in unlawful activities against national security.
According to details, the accused were arrested by the CTD investigation wing during a crackdown, where they were found in possession of illegal weapons, hand grenades, incendiary materials, pamphlets, and forged identification documents.
Based on strong evidence, the court handed down sentences in accordance with the law.
The verdict included various punishments such as imprisonment and heavy fines. The CTD prosecution wing presented a solid case with substantial evidence and witness testimonies, leading to the convictions.
Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Zulfiqar Hameed congratulated the CTD’s investigation and prosecution teams on this major success, commending their relentless efforts.
He emphasized that the department handled the case with utmost professionalism, marking a significant step toward maintaining law and order.
The IGP further reiterated that the CTD would continue its operations against anti-state elements and would leave no stone unturned in dismantling terrorist networks and their facilitators.
He reaffirmed CTD's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and assured that strict legal action would be taken against all those involved.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2025
Nahyan bin Mubarak offers condolences to Pakistan’s Army Chief on death of his ..
UN welcomes discussions, commitments reached in Saudi Arabia on Ukraine
Mansoor bin Mohammed elected President of UAE National Olympic Committee
Eradicate crime and ensure public safety remains unwavering: SSP Larkana
Israel blocking access to water in Gaza: MSF
Casualties reported in Gaza following Israeli airstrikes
French household confidence sees slight decline amid cautious optimism on spendi ..
UAE Food Bank, Ne’ma provide one million surplus food meals to eligible groups
UAE President directs establishment of Zayed Education Foundation to empower nex ..
Abu Dhabi gears up to host International Jazz Day 2025 celebrations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Jawad Dero posted as Advocate General Sindh5 minutes ago
-
Five persons killed in road mishap5 minutes ago
-
ATC sentences four militants, IGP lauds CTD’s teams5 minutes ago
-
Muqam re-inaugurates Jaffar Express from Peshawar Cantt Railway Station15 minutes ago
-
Young minds lead way in Eid preparations, celebrations: report15 minutes ago
-
Consultation program organized to deal drought like situation in Sindh25 minutes ago
-
President, PM condemn killing of five passengers in Kalmat25 minutes ago
-
IMF agreement a key to Pakistan's long-term economic prosperity: Advisor35 minutes ago
-
Vaccinators playing key role in providing healthcare to children : DC35 minutes ago
-
Jalil Andrabi remembered on 29th martyrdom anniversary45 minutes ago
-
Heavy rain disrupts power supply disrupted from 63 PESCO's feeders: Spokesman55 minutes ago
-
Five family members drown as car plunges into river1 hour ago