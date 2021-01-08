UrduPoint.com
ATC Sentences Three Men To Death For Committing Blasphemy On Social Media

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 02:58 PM

ATC sentences three men to death for committing blasphemy on social media

The convicts include Abdul Waheed, Rana Noman Rafaqat and Nasir Ahmed who had shared blasphemous material on social media and later were proven guilty by the prosecution under the law.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 8th, 2021) An anti-terrorism court on Friday sentenced three men to death after they were found guilty of publishing blasphemous content on social media.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas passed the order after hearing arguments of both sides. The case was pending before the court for last four years.

The convicts include Abdul Waheed, Rana Noman Rafaqat and Nasir Ahmed.

The court also awarded Rs 100,000 fine to a professor found guilty of uploading and sharing blasphemous material.

“The prosecution successfully proved its case and the accused had been found guilty,” the court observed while announcing the verdict.

Four years ago, the convicted uploaded and shared blasphemous material on social media after which the police lodged FIR against the convicts.

