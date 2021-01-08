UrduPoint.com
ATC Sentences Three To Death In Online Blasphemous Content Sharing Case

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) here Friday sentenced three accused to death involved in uploading of blasphemous content at social media.

The court also announced ten-year imprisonment sentence and Rs100,000 fine to another accused on charges of disrespecting the religion.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan announced the decision which was reserved earlier after listening the two sides at large.

The court announced the sentence to the accused under sections A-295, C-295 and anti terrorism act's section G-7 after the charges proved against them.

The three accused who were awarded death sentence included Nasir Ahmed, Abdul Waheed and Rana Noman while Professor Anwaar Ahmed was awarded ten years imprisonment along fine.

The accused were produced before the ATC from Adiala Jail amid foolproof security arrangements in place. It may be mentioned here that the Islamabad Police had registered first information report (FIR) against the four accused on directives of Islamabad High Court (IHC)'s Justice Shaukat Aziz Saddiqi on March 19, 2017 on the complain of Hafiz Ahtisham.

The court had reserved its judgment on December 15, 2020 after conclusion of arguments from both sides at large. The court had also declared other accused including Tayyab Sardar, Rao Qaiser Shahzad, Faraz Pervaiz and Pervaiz Iqbal as absconder and had issued their non-bailable arrest warrants.

