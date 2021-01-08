UrduPoint.com
ATC Sentences Two Times Life RI In Firing Case

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 08:00 PM

ATC sentences two times life RI in firing case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :An Anti Terrorist Court here Friday sentenced two times life Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) and a fine of Rs 3 million to an accused Danish Kiani in a case of firing on police officials while two co-accused Sajjad Shah and Ikram were awarded 22 years RI.

The three accused were found guilty of firing on police officials at a check post in Airport Police station area in 2019 in which constable Waheed Iqbal was seriously injured.

ATC Judge Shaukat Kamal Dar announced the verdict after recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by both sides.

