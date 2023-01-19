UrduPoint.com

ATC Serves Notices In PTV, Parliament Attack Case

January 19, 2023

ATC serves notices in PTV, parliament attack case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday served notices to respondents in a petition filed by a co-accused with regard to the court's jurisdiction in ptv and parliament attack case.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan heard the case filed by co-accused Mirza Adeel Baig under section 23 of ATA.

The petitioner's lawyer adopted the stance that the case didn't fall in the jurisdiction of ATC and should be shifted to the relevant court.

The petitioner said that they had protested in limits of the constitution. The court served notices to the prosecution and adjourned the hearing till January 26.

The secretariat police station had registered FIR against Imran Khan and others during sit-in of 2014.

