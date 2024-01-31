ATC Sets Aside Orders Declaring Fawad Chaudhry PO
Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2024 | 10:15 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday set aside the order declaring former Federal minister Fawad Chaudhry a proclaimed offender (PO) in two May 9 cases.
The court also directed a consolidated investigation into all related May-9 cases against Fawad Chaudhry.
ATC Judge Naveed Iqbal passed the orders on an application filed by Fawad Chaudhry against declaring him proclaimed offender.
The applicant's counsel had argued before the court that an ATC declared his client a proclaimed offender in cases of torching Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz office and a container over not attending court proceedings.
He argued that Fawad Chaudhry was in judicial custody in connection with other cases and imprisoned in Adiala Jail Rawalpindi from November 4, 2023. He submitted that his client could be summoned by issuing a notice but the court declared him a proclaimed offender. He contended that a detained accused could not be declared proclaimed offender as per law. He pleaded with the court to set aside the order.
