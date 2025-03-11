Open Menu

ATC Sets March 17 Hearing For PTI MPA Ali Shah's Bail Plea

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad on Tuesday issued notices on the post-arrest bail applications of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) MPA Ali Shah in two separate cases

The court has scheduled a hearing for March 17, where the parties will present their arguments.

Hearing the case, Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra rejected the request for Ali Shah’s physical remand in a case filed at the Aabpara Police Station, instead granting him judicial remand. Ali Shah faces charges in four cases, including allegations of firing on police, arson, vandalism, and other serious offenses.

However, he has already been granted bail in two of these cases.

After being sent to judicial remand in cases registered at the Sangjhani and Kohsar Police Stations, Ali Shah filed for bail in these two new cases.

During the hearing, his lawyers, including Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Khan, Amina Ali, Zahid Bashir Dar, and Murtaza Hussain Toori, appeared before the court.

However, the court adjourned the hearing till March 17.

