ATC Sets Six MQM Leaders Free In Provocative Speech Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 02, 2022 | 03:32 PM

Farooq Sattar, Aamir Khan, Waseem Akhtar, Khawaja Izharul Hasan, Qamar Mansoor, Mahfooz Yar Khan are among those who have been acquitted in the case registered back in 2016.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 2nd, 2022) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday set six accused including Farooq Sattar, Aamir Khan, Waseem Akhtar, Khawaja Izharul Hasan, Qamar Mansoor, Mahfooz Yar Khan of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).

The judge announced the verdict in three cases of provocative speech against the MQM leaders.

According to the police, the said cases were registered against the accused in different police stations of the city, in which they have been accused of facilitating the provocative speech of MQM founder.

The latest reports said that Abdur Rauf Siddiqui and Qamar Mansoor have been acquitted in one case each while Salman Mujahid Baloch in two cases.

The cases were registered against the party leaders over making, facilitating, and listening to provocative and contentious speeches by party chief Altaf Hussain.

The cases were registered at different police stations in Karachi back in 2016, said the police.

