ATC Shikarpur Grants Bail To Teghani

Sumaira FH 20 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 03:50 PM

ATC Shikarpur grants bail to Teghani

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :The Anti Terrorism Court (ATC), Shikarpur granted bail to Sardar Tegho Khan Teghani against the surety bond of Rs0.5 million.

The Court on Tuesday has adjourned the case for next hearing on July 30.

It is to mention over here that Teghani was remanded to the district jail last month, in a case of murdering three people, including two police personnel, identified as Munawwar Jatoi and Abdul Khaliq and a photojournalist Haseeb Sheikh.

