Open Menu

ATC Starts Process To Declare 16 PTI Leaders, Workers Proclaimed Offenders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2023 | 08:54 PM

ATC starts process to declare 16 PTI leaders, workers proclaimed offenders

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday started the process of declaring 16 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers, including Mian Aslam Iqbal, Farrukh Habib, and Zubair Niazi, as proclaimed offenders in two cases related to May-9 violence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday started the process of declaring 16 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers, including Mian Aslam Iqbal, Farrukh Habib, and Zubair Niazi, as proclaimed offenders in two cases related to May-9 violence.

The court directed the prosecution to publish a proclamation in the newspapers for the appearance of the suspects.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan initiated the process under Section 87 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) on an application filed by the police.

The investigation officer of Sarwar Road police had filed the application with a plea to start the process of declaring the accused as proclaimed offenders for not joining the investigation and judicial proceedings. He submitted that the accused had not surrendered before the court despite the issuance of their non-bailable arrest warrants.

The Sarwar Road police had registered two cases against the PTI leaders and workers over torching police vehicles at Rahat Bakery chowk and provocative speeches during May-9 violence.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Vehicles Road Criminals Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Woman shot dead in Faislabad

Woman shot dead in Faislabad

2 minutes ago
 ASI among two arrested on robbery charges

ASI among two arrested on robbery charges

2 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Police’s Geno ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Police’s Genome Centre

11 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Kuwait’s Deputy P ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Kuwait’s Deputy Prime Minister and holds far-ra ..

11 minutes ago
 MoHAP to unveil children’s vaccine to Al Hosn ap ..

MoHAP to unveil children’s vaccine to Al Hosn app

12 minutes ago
 Expo City Dubai launches second phase of Shamsa To ..

Expo City Dubai launches second phase of Shamsa Townhouses as first phase sells ..

12 minutes ago
Following successful pilot at Abu Dhabi Accountabi ..

Following successful pilot at Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority, Supreme Audit ..

12 minutes ago
 UAE-Iraq Joint Committee holds tenth session

UAE-Iraq Joint Committee holds tenth session

12 minutes ago
 UAF, FMC to make coordinated efforts for precision ..

UAF, FMC to make coordinated efforts for precision agriculture

20 minutes ago
 President POA updates on Pak Contingent for 19th A ..

President POA updates on Pak Contingent for 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China

25 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber hosts second event in ..

Dubai International Chamber hosts second event in Global Expansion Series to dri ..

27 minutes ago
 Commissioner Mirpurkhas pledges improved health ca ..

Commissioner Mirpurkhas pledges improved health care facilities

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan