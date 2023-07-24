ATC starts process to declare 22 PTI leaders as proclaimed offenders

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday started the process to declare 22 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders as proclaimed offenders due to failure to appear in the court in connection with the Jinnah House attack case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday started the process to declare 22 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders as proclaimed offenders due to failure to appear in the court in connection with the Jinnah House attack case.

The court initiated the process against the PTI leaders, including Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hammad Azhar, Farrukh Habib, Zubair Niazi, Murad Saeed, Ali Amin Gandapur, Asad Zaman, Hassaan Niazi, Imtiaz Warraich, Hafiz Farhat Abbas, Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, Azam Khan Swati, Ghulam Ilyas, Ali Hassan, Saeed Ahmad Sindhu, Andaleeb Abbas, Ahmad Khan Niazi, Khalid Gujjar and Karamat Ali Khokhar, besides PTI Chairman Imran Khan's sisters, Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan.

The court directed police to display the proclamation against the PTI leaders by August 16 and also sought a report in this regard, on the next date of hearing.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan initiated the proceedings under Section 87 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) on an application filed by the police.

The police had approached the court for issuance of proclamation proceedings against the PTI leaders. The police had stated that the leaders had hidden themselves to avoid arrest.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers for attacking the Jinnah House (the corps commander house) in Lahore Cantt, looting valuables worth over Rs150 million and setting it on fire, during May-9 riots.