Open Menu

ATC Starts Process To Declare Hammad, Others Proclaimed Offenders

Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2023 | 07:44 PM

ATC starts process to declare Hammad, others proclaimed offenders

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday started the process of declaring Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hammad Azhar and three others as proclaimed offenders (POs) in a case of torching police vehicles

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday started the process of declaring Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hammad Azhar and three others as proclaimed offenders (POs) in a case of torching police vehicles.

The court directed the prosecution to publish a proclamation in newspapers for appearance of Hammad Azhar, Sarmad Malik, Ghulam Abbas and Ali Abbas.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ajmad Buttar initiated the process under Section 87 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) on an application, filed by the police.

The investigation officer of Sarwar Road Police Station had filed the application with a plea to start the process of declaring the accused as proclaimed offenders for not joining the investigation and judicial proceedings.

He submitted that the accused had not surrendered before the court despite issuance of their non-bailable arrest warrants.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against the PTI leaders and workers over torching police vehicles at Rahat Bakery chowk.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had also initiated process to declare Hammad Azhar as proclaimed offender in two other cases, including the Jinnah House attack case.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Police Station Vehicles Road Criminals Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador meets with Foreign Minister of Paki ..

UAE Ambassador meets with Foreign Minister of Pakistan’s Interim Government

16 minutes ago
 Day 2 of World Para Powerlifting Championships see ..

Day 2 of World Para Powerlifting Championships sees record-breaking performances

31 minutes ago
 DC reviews performance of revenue department

DC reviews performance of revenue department

20 minutes ago
 Seminar held at SAU on "Career Counseling and Digi ..

Seminar held at SAU on "Career Counseling and Digital Marketing,"

13 minutes ago
 Stocks rise as Powell speech looms

Stocks rise as Powell speech looms

23 minutes ago
 Police arrest 12,358 POs in ongoing year

Police arrest 12,358 POs in ongoing year

20 minutes ago
Pakistani service-oriented companies to participat ..

Pakistani service-oriented companies to participate in CIFTIS in Beijing

23 minutes ago
 DC mobilizes Capital admin to effectively combat d ..

DC mobilizes Capital admin to effectively combat dengue threat

17 minutes ago
 Arrangements for Asia Cup near completion: DC

Arrangements for Asia Cup near completion: DC

17 minutes ago
 Kalash Valley: A home to ancient cultural heritage ..

Kalash Valley: A home to ancient cultural heritage requires Govt. patronage to d ..

17 minutes ago
 NAB KP announces to hold Open Kacheri for public

NAB KP announces to hold Open Kacheri for public

17 minutes ago
 5 suspects, 10 alleged wanted accused arrested

5 suspects, 10 alleged wanted accused arrested

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan