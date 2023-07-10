Open Menu

ATC Summons Imran Khan After Submission Of Challan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 10, 2023 | 09:41 PM

The Islamabad Police on Monday submitted challans to the anti-terrorism court in five terrorism cases against Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan in connection with riots in judicial complex

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :The Islamabad Police on Monday submitted challans to the anti-terrorism court in five terrorism cases against Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan in connection with riots in judicial complex.

The court summoned all the accused tomorrow to formally initiate the trial against accused including Imran Khan, Asad Umar, Ali Nawaz Awan and others.

ATC Judge Abul Hassnat Zulkernain also directed the accused to ensure their attendances on next date of hearing. The police challan had declared Imran Khan and others as accused in terrorism cases.

The five cases were registered by Police Station Sangjani, Ramna and Golra PS, in which Imran Khan and others were already granted interim bails.

