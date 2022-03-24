UrduPoint.com

ATC Summons More Witnesses For Cross-examination In Priyantha Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2022 | 07:23 PM

ATC summons more witnesses for cross-examination in Priyantha case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) Thursday adjourned hearing of Priyantha Kumara case till March 25

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) Thursday adjourned hearing of Priyantha Kumara case till March 25.

The defence counsel completed cross-examination of six prosecution witnesses during the proceedings.

The court summoned more witnesses for cross-examination on the next date of hearing.

ATC Judge Natasha Naseem conducted the trial proceedings at Kot Lakhpat Jail.

The court had recorded statements of 40 prosecution witnesses whereas cross-examination of 17 witnesses had also been completed.

The court had indicted 80 accused in the case on March 12 after filing of challan by the prosecution whereas a separate trial was in progress for nine juveniles.

The prosecution, in its challan, included 40 witnesses besides videos, digital evidence, DNA and forensic evidence.

A mob in Sialkot tortured Sri Lankan Priyantha Kumara, who was working as a manager at a local factory, to death over blasphemy allegations on December 3, 2021.

Related Topics

Hearing Jail Blasphemy Progress Sialkot March December Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Turkish Parliament Committee Adopts Bill Lowering ..

Turkish Parliament Committee Adopts Bill Lowering Electoral Threshold to 7%

49 seconds ago
 IGP takes notice of foster girl's burning

IGP takes notice of foster girl's burning

50 seconds ago
 DC reviews the Ramazan Sasta Bazaar preparation

DC reviews the Ramazan Sasta Bazaar preparation

52 seconds ago
 LHCBA president, CCPO Lahore meet, stress better c ..

LHCBA president, CCPO Lahore meet, stress better coordination

55 seconds ago
 US Sanctions Russian Helicopters, Tekhmash Group - ..

US Sanctions Russian Helicopters, Tekhmash Group - Treasury

3 minutes ago
 Biden Says NATO to Develop Plans for Additional Fo ..

Biden Says NATO to Develop Plans for Additional Forces, Capabilities to Strength ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>