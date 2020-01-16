ATC summons record of all named in PTV, Parliament attack case

Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) has summoned record of all accused in PTV, Parliament attack case .ATC Islamabad led by Judge Jawad Abbasi took up the case for hearing Thursday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th January, 2020) Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) has summoned record of all accused in PTV, Parliament attack case .ATC Islamabad led by Judge Jawad Abbasi took up the case for hearing Thursday.The defence counsel completed his arguments on the petitions seeking acquittal of workers of Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT).The defence while advancing the arguments told the court no one took the dharna seriously even after passage of 15 days.

Imarn Khan also took part in dharna in Islamabad. An FIR was registered against the unarmed participants of dharna. The peaceful demonstrators were not having any rocket launcher or tank. Those staging sit in at Islamabad even did not know where ptv building was located.

Shutting PTV transmissions and occupying it was a sheer drama. The protesters had not come there either to attack or to target parliament.He argued the fencing of parliament house was broken after baton -charging by police in order to save the females and children.

The demonstrators hid them in lawn of parliament house to save their lives.The judge remarked did the demonstrators keep on saving their life in parliament house for three days.Defence counsel said had the demonstrators gone out of parliament house then the police would have arrested them.The court sought record of all the accused named in the case.The court adjourned the hearing of the case till February 13.