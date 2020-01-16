UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ATC Summons Record Of All Named In PTV, Parliament Attack Case

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 04:20 PM

ATC summons record of all named in PTV, Parliament attack case

Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) has summoned record of all accused in PTV, Parliament attack case .ATC Islamabad led by Judge Jawad Abbasi took up the case for hearing Thursday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th January, 2020) Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) has summoned record of all accused in PTV, Parliament attack case .ATC Islamabad led by Judge Jawad Abbasi took up the case for hearing Thursday.The defence counsel completed his arguments on the petitions seeking acquittal of workers of Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT).The defence while advancing the arguments told the court no one took the dharna seriously even after passage of 15 days.

Imarn Khan also took part in dharna in Islamabad. An FIR was registered against the unarmed participants of dharna. The peaceful demonstrators were not having any rocket launcher or tank. Those staging sit in at Islamabad even did not know where ptv building was located.

Shutting PTV transmissions and occupying it was a sheer drama. The protesters had not come there either to attack or to target parliament.He argued the fencing of parliament house was broken after baton -charging by police in order to save the females and children.

The demonstrators hid them in lawn of parliament house to save their lives.The judge remarked did the demonstrators keep on saving their life in parliament house for three days.Defence counsel said had the demonstrators gone out of parliament house then the police would have arrested them.The court sought record of all the accused named in the case.The court adjourned the hearing of the case till February 13.

Related Topics

Hearing Attack Islamabad Police Parliament Pakistan Awami Tehreek Tank February FIR All Anti Terrorism Court PTV Court

Recent Stories

UAE hosts 5th AMF Deputy Ministers annual meeting

6 minutes ago

&#039;GOV Youth Summit&#039; to debut in UAE in Ma ..

21 minutes ago

China's comprehensive LNG import price rises last ..

9 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) issues notice to NAB in ..

15 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Anan Qamar hold ope ..

9 minutes ago

China's Chengdu sees 4,600 trips by China-Europe f ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.