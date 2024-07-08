ATC summons Shah Mehmood Qureshi for indictment in May-9 case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi and others for indictment in a case of torching Shadman Police Station during the May 9 violence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi and others for indictment in a case of torching Shadman Police Station during the May 9 violence.

ATC Judge Khalid Arshad conducted the trial proceedings at Kot Lakhpat Jail, where PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi was produced after being brought from Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi. Several other accused, who were released on bail, also attended the hearing.

During the proceedings, the court distributed copies of the supplementary challan (charge-sheet) to Shah Mehmood Qureshi and the other accused, and observed that the indictment would take place on the next hearing date.

The court adjourned further proceedings until July 15 and summoned all the accused, including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, for indictment.