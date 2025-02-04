ATC Summons Superintendent Adiala Jail In Person
Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2025 | 06:53 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has summoned Superintendent Adiala Jail in person on February 6, in two contempt cases filed by Bushra Bibi.
PTI founder Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi has stated in petition that she was not produced before the court despite of the orders of the court.
She said that the jail administration had committed contempt of court for not obeying the orders.
ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah heard the case and summoned Superintendent Adiala jail in personal capacity on said date.
Bushra Bibi has filed the petition through lawyers Faisal Malik Advocate and Ghulam Hasnain Murtaza Advocate.
