ATC Terminates Bail Petitions Of PTI Leaders

Published May 25, 2023 | 07:07 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday terminated bail petitions of PTI leaders in a terrorism case registered by Golra Police Station.

The bail petitions were files by PTI leaders including Murad Saeed, Hassan Niazi, Farukh Habib, Asad Qaider, Shibli Faraz, Zulfi Bokhari, Azam Swati, Atif Khan, Ali Nawaz Awan and Khurram Nawaz.

The court had dismissed the bail petitions due to non-pursuance by the petitioners.

The Golra Police had registered case against the PTI leaders under Anti Terrorism Act (ATA) pertaining to riots and protests.

