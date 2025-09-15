ATC terminates proceeding against Aamer Kayani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday abolished the process to declare PTI leader Aamer Kayani as absconder in the case pertaining to protest after PTI founder’s disqualification.

The case of the Faizabad protest after the disqualification of PTI founder in the Anti-Terrorism Court was heard by Judge Tahir Abbas Supra, in which PTI leaders Senator Faisal Javed Khan, Rashid Hafeez and Amir Kayani, among others, appeared in the court.

The court has terminated the proceedings against Amir Kayani, however, Ali Amin Gandapur has been declared an absconder in the same case.

The testimonies of the witnesses could not be recorded in the case today, after which the court adjourned the hearing till September 24.

It should be noted that the trial against Faisal Javed Khan, Wasiq Qayyum, Rashid Hafeez and other leaders is still ongoing.

The case against all these leaders was registered in the Industrial Area Police Station.