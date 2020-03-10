UrduPoint.com
ATC To Announce Verdict In Bail Plea Of Main Accused In Judge Video Leak Scandal

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 03:11 PM

ATC to announce verdict in bail plea of main accused in judge video leak scandal

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad will announce its verdict in the bail plea of Mian Tariq, the main accused in the accountability court judge Arshad Malik controversial video leak scandal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad will announce its verdict in the bail plea of Mian Tariq, the main accused in the accountability court judge Arshad Malik controversial video leak scandal.

The hearing was resumed by the ATC-I Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan whereas prosecution and defense completed arguments at bail plea filed at medical grounds.

The ATC after hearing the arguments reserved its verdict in the matter and will be announced on Wednesday.

Mian Tariq Mehmood is in Adiala jail on judicial remand.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had already submitted challan of the accused before the court.

Later the court issued notices to parties for March 11 and adjourned the hearing.

