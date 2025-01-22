ATC To Hear Arguments On Dropping Terrorism Charges Against PTI Leaders
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2025 | 10:11 PM
The Anti-Terrorism Court of Islamabad will hear arguments on January 27 regarding a plea to remove terrorism charges in a case involving Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leaders and workers accused of protest-related offenses
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The Anti-Terrorism Court of Islamabad will hear arguments on January 27 regarding a plea to remove terrorism charges in a case involving Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leaders and workers accused of protest-related offenses.
Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra of the Anti-Terrorism Court has set January 27 for arguments on a petition seeking the removal of terrorism-related sections from a case registered against PTI leadership and workers. The case includes charges of arson, vandalism, and encirclement during protests.
On today's hearing, arguments could not proceed on the application filed by PTI leader Faisal Javed Khan, who requested the removal of terrorism provisions and a transfer of the case to a sessions court.
During the proceedings, an application for exemption from attendance was submitted by Faisal Javed Khan, while co-accused Wasiq Qayyum and others appeared in court. Ali Amin Gandapur had already been declared as proclaimed offender in the case.
The court adjourned the hearing till January 27. The case against the accused was registered at the I-9 police station.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Consultative Council explores academic partnerships with Murdoch Univers ..
Prevention of Electronic Crimes Amendment Bill 2025 introduced in NA
Over Rs 80 bln spent on worker’s welfare projects; NA told
Governor Punjab inaugurates dialysis center
Balochistan Information Commission to ensure public access to information aims t ..
WASA to complete upgradation of 4 disposal stations this month
Maryam Nawaz a role model for other CMs: Azma Bokhari
LA fires could boost US Oscar hopefuls: 'Emilia Perez' director
ATC to hear arguments on dropping terrorism charges against PTI leaders
Pakistan embassy in The Hague organised webinar to boost country’s IT Sector
UoL vice chancellor calls on Governor Punjab
SAU Vice Chancellor stresses enhanced research for agricultural advancement
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Prevention of Electronic Crimes Amendment Bill 2025 introduced in NA1 minute ago
-
Over Rs 80 bln spent on worker’s welfare projects; NA told1 minute ago
-
Governor Punjab inaugurates dialysis center1 minute ago
-
Balochistan Information Commission to ensure public access to information aims to promote transparen ..1 minute ago
-
WASA to complete upgradation of 4 disposal stations this month1 minute ago
-
Maryam Nawaz a role model for other CMs: Azma Bokhari7 minutes ago
-
ATC to hear arguments on dropping terrorism charges against PTI leaders5 minutes ago
-
UoL vice chancellor calls on Governor Punjab5 minutes ago
-
SAU Vice Chancellor stresses enhanced research for agricultural advancement5 minutes ago
-
Blood screening camp arranged at GCUF5 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt eases vehicle registration5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting of Divisional Task Force for Polio5 minutes ago