ATC to hear arguments on dropping terrorism charges against PTI leaders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2025 | 10:11 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The Anti-Terrorism Court of Islamabad will hear arguments on January 27 regarding a plea to remove terrorism charges in a case involving Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leaders and workers accused of protest-related offenses.

Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra of the Anti-Terrorism Court has set January 27 for arguments on a petition seeking the removal of terrorism-related sections from a case registered against PTI leadership and workers. The case includes charges of arson, vandalism, and encirclement during protests.

On today's hearing, arguments could not proceed on the application filed by PTI leader Faisal Javed Khan, who requested the removal of terrorism provisions and a transfer of the case to a sessions court.

During the proceedings, an application for exemption from attendance was submitted by Faisal Javed Khan, while co-accused Wasiq Qayyum and others appeared in court. Ali Amin Gandapur had already been declared as proclaimed offender in the case.

The court adjourned the hearing till January 27. The case against the accused was registered at the I-9 police station.

