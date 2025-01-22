ATC to indict PTI leaders, others on Feb 4 in PML-N office torch case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday fixed February 4 for the indictment of several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Omar Sarfraz Cheema, and others in a case related to the torching of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) office during the May 9 violence.

While hearing the case, ATC Judge Arshad Javed announced that charges against the accused would be framed during the next hearing, scheduled for February 4.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, and Omar Sarfraz Cheema were produced before the court after being brought from jail.

Sanam Javed, a PTI social media activist, and other accused persons on bail also appeared and marked their attendance.

Model Town police had registered two cases against PTI leaders and workers in connection with the torching of the PML-N office during the May 9 riots. The court will indict the accused in FIR No. 367/23 on February 4, whereas the accused were indicted in FIR No. 366/23 during the last hearing.