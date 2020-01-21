UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ATC To Record Foreign Witnesses Testimony Through Videolink In Imran Farooq Murder Case On Feb 3

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 04:05 PM

ATC to record foreign witnesses testimony through videolink in Imran Farooq murder case on Feb 3

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad will record the testimony of foreign witnesses through videolink on February 3 in MQM leader Imran Farooq murder case whereas all the three accused arrested in the case has been summoned for the day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad will record the testimony of foreign witnesses through videolink on February 3 in MQM leader Imran Farooq murder case whereas all the three accused arrested in the case has been summoned for the day.

During the previous hearing, the court awarded one month time to FIA for making arrangements for videolink testimony of the witnesses.

The FIA during the hearing pleaded the court that all the arrangements has been finalized in this regard and urged for early hearing of the case which was earlier fixed for February 17.

The ATC judge Shahrukh Arjuamnd accepted the FIA's plea and allowed the record the testimony on February 3.

Three accused Khalid Shamim, Mohsin Ali and Muzam Ali are arrested in the case and were in Adiala jail.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till February 3.

Related Topics

Hearing Murder Islamabad MQM Jail Imran Farooq Federal Investigation Agency February All Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Boeing Hid 2009 Crash Report Foreshadowing 737 MAX ..

5 minutes ago

Arish wants to be the best spinner, says Amir's 20 ..

1 minute ago

Punjab govt stops release of movie “Zindagi Tama ..

19 minutes ago

Bahria University organized 'Focused Talk on US-Ir ..

1 minute ago

No shortage of flour in Kohistan: ACs

2 minutes ago

Two teachers booked over fake degrees in Faisalaba ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.