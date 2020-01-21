ATC to record foreign witnesses testimony through videolink in Imran Farooq murder case on Feb 3

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad will record the testimony of foreign witnesses through videolink on February 3 in MQM leader Imran Farooq murder case whereas all the three accused arrested in the case has been summoned for the day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad will record the testimony of foreign witnesses through videolink on February 3 in MQM leader Imran Farooq murder case whereas all the three accused arrested in the case has been summoned for the day.

During the previous hearing, the court awarded one month time to FIA for making arrangements for videolink testimony of the witnesses.

The FIA during the hearing pleaded the court that all the arrangements has been finalized in this regard and urged for early hearing of the case which was earlier fixed for February 17.

The ATC judge Shahrukh Arjuamnd accepted the FIA's plea and allowed the record the testimony on February 3.

Three accused Khalid Shamim, Mohsin Ali and Muzam Ali are arrested in the case and were in Adiala jail.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till February 3.