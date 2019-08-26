ATC to record statements accused in Moulana Azam Tariq murder case on August 27

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) Thursday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to murder of Moulana Azam Tariq for a day and directed the defence counsel for submission of statement of main accused under section 342 Cr.PC till August 27

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) Thursday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to murder of Moulana Azam Tariq for a day and directed the defence counsel for submission of statement of main accused under section 342 Cr.PC till August 27.

The hearing was resumed in the court of ATC-II judge Shahrukh Arjumand whereas the complainant Alam Tariq who was summoned for testimony was not present in the court.

It is worth mentioning that the complainant was summoned several times but he did not appeared before the court.

The court expressed reservations over absence of the complainant and closed the evidence in case and directed to provide the questionnaire to accused Mohsin Naqvi whereas statement of accused will be recorded under section 342 Cr.PC in the next date of hearing.

The court was adjourned for a day and will be resumed on Tuesday.

Some 13 suspects were booked in the murder case of Maulana Azam Tariq, who was gunned down by assailants in 2003 in the limits of Golra police station.