UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ATC To Resume Hearing In Barrister Fahad Murder Case On July 2

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 05:21 PM

ATC to resume hearing in Barrister Fahad murder case on July 2

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) l resume the hearing in Barrister Fahad Malik murder case here on July 2. The hearing will be resumed by the court of ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) l resume the hearing in Barrister Fahad Malik murder case here on July 2. The hearing will be resumed by the court of ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan.

During the previous hearing, the counsel for accused Raja Arshad Mehmood submitted documents in the court and pleaded for making such documents as part of the case record.

The defense counsel had already completed arguments at the allegations leveled against his clients in the questionnaire, provided to them.

The prosecution will now furnish arguments at the defense documents in the next hearing.The court will resume the hearing on July 2.

Related Topics

Hearing Murder Arshad Mehmood July Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

UN condemns terrorist attack on Pakistan Stock Exc ..

24 minutes ago

Dubai Customs organizes regional interactive anti- ..

32 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen: ‘We cooperate with Russia on Issue ..

33 minutes ago

A Bakery, two chips factories sealed

2 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad holds meeting over ..

2 minutes ago

US 'Working Hard' on New Syria Sanctions in Line W ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.