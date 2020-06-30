ATC to resume hearing in Barrister Fahad murder case on July 2

(@FahadShabbir)

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) l resume the hearing in Barrister Fahad Malik murder case here on July 2. The hearing will be resumed by the court of ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) l resume the hearing in Barrister Fahad Malik murder case here on July 2. The hearing will be resumed by the court of ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan.

During the previous hearing, the counsel for accused Raja Arshad Mehmood submitted documents in the court and pleaded for making such documents as part of the case record.

The defense counsel had already completed arguments at the allegations leveled against his clients in the questionnaire, provided to them.

The prosecution will now furnish arguments at the defense documents in the next hearing.The court will resume the hearing on July 2.