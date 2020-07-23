ATC to resume hearing in Barrister Fahad murder case on Monday

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad will resume the hearing of a case pertaining to murder of Barrister Fahad Malik on Monday. The hearing will be resumed by the court of ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan.

During the previous hearing the counsel for accused Raja Arshad Mehmood has submitted documents in the court and has pleaded for making such documents as part of the case record. He had already completed arguments at the allegations levelled against his clients in the questionnaire, provided to them.

The prosecution will now furnish arguments at the defence documents in the next hearing. The court will resume the hearing on July 27.