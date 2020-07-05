UrduPoint.com
ATC To Resume Hearing In Judge Video Leak Scandal Case On Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 01:40 PM

ATC to resume hearing in judge video leak scandal case on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad will resume the hearing of a case pertaining to the controversial video leak of accountability court judge Arshad Malik on Monday.

The hearing will be resumed by the court of ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan.

During the previous hearing the defense counsel had completed arguments at the 23 ATA plea of two accused Nasir and Hamza for removing terrorism clauses from the case.

The prosecution will furnish arguments at such plea on Monday. The court had also ordered to produce Mian Tariq who is in Multan jail in two other cases in the next hearing. Mian Tariq had been granted bail by IHC in videoleak scandal case.

It is worth mentioning that Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had nominated Mian Tariq Mehmood, Hafiz Raza, Nadir Khan and Hamza Butt as the accused in the Challan produced before the court in such case.

