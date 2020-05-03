ATC to resume hearing in judge videoleak case on Monday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) will resume the hearing on Monday in a plea filed by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) seeking arrest warrants of three alleged suspects in Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik controversial video leak scandal. The hearing will be resumed by the court of ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan.

The FIA prosecutor had completed arguments at their plea whereas the defense counsel will furnish arguments on Monday as the Islamabad Judicial Complex courts would be listening case in routine from Monday. It is worth mentioning that three accused Nasir Janjua, Ghulam Jillani and Khurram Yusaf had already been acquitted by a court in the matter.

The FIA had filed a fresh plea in ATC seeking permission from the court to arrest all such accused again for investigation.