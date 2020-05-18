UrduPoint.com
ATC To Resume Hearing In KKF Money Laundering Case On May 29

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 04:58 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ):An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) has adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to money laundering and anti-state activities by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) London leader Altaf Husain and others till May 29.

The hearing was adjourned by the court of ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan without any further proceedings. The hearing in a plea filed by former senator Ahmed Ali for permanent exemption from hearing was also adjourned.

It is worth mentioning that MQM leader along with former minister Babar Ghauri, former senator Ahmed Ali, former Karachi deputy mayor Arshad Vohra, Khawaja Sohail, Khawaja Rehan and others have been booked in the money laundering case.

The case has been shifted from an ATC Karachi to ATC Islamabad on Ministry of Interior's decision whereas the accused had filed a petition in Sindh High Court (SHC) for transfer of such case back to Karachi.

The case was registered against the accused on the complaint of Sarfaraz Anwar Merchant by disclosing that the MQM and its charity wing Khidmat-i-Khalaq Foundation (KKF) were maintaining different bank accounts for money laundering.

The money generated from various illegal activities like extortion, murders, kidnappings for ransom, land grabbing and China-cutting was laundered. The hearing of such case will now be resumed on May 29.

