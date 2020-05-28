ATC to resume hearing in online blasphemous content sharing case on Friday

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad will resume the hearing of a case pertaining to sharing online blasphemous content on Friday. The hearing will be resumed by the court of ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan. The court had summoned the last defense witness for the day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad will resume the hearing of a case pertaining to sharing online blasphemous content on Friday.

The hearing will be resumed by the court of ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan. The court had summoned the last defense witness for the day.

The accused Nasir Ahmed had already submitted an application for recording statement of defense witnesses through video link over which the arguments were still pending.

It is worth mentioning that the case is in the courts as FIA had registered an FIR under sections 295-A,B&C, 109 of PPC, section 11 of Prevention of electronic crimes act and sections 6(f), 7(h), 8&9 of the ATA 1997 against the accused for sharing blasphemous content over social media.