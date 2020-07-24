UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ATC To Resume Hearing In Online Blasphemous Content Sharing Case On Monday

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 03:56 PM

ATC to resume hearing in online blasphemous content sharing case on Monday

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad will resume the hearing of a case pertaining to sharing online blasphemous content on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad will resume the hearing of a case pertaining to sharing online blasphemous content on Monday.

The hearing will be resumed by the court of ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan.

It is worth mentioning that no lawyer was appearing before the court in such case for last three hearings.

The court had summoned the last defense witness for testimony for July 27 and had directed the prosecution to produce such witness in court at any cost on the day.

Such case was being tried at ATC as Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had registered an FIR under sections 295-A,B&C, 109 of PPC, section 11 of Prevention of electronic crimes act and sections 6(f), 7(h), 8&9 of the ATA 1997 against the accused for sharing blasphemous content over social media.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad Social Media Federal Investigation Agency July FIR Anti Terrorism Court (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Court

Recent Stories

Japanese envoy welcomes resumption of anti-polio d ..

3 minutes ago

President directs COMSATS university for more focu ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Resumes International Air Travel on August ..

5 minutes ago

Ch Fawad asks PEC to provide relief to medium leve ..

5 minutes ago

University of Agriculture Faisalabad water chiller ..

5 minutes ago

5 POs among 28 'criminals' nabbed

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.