ATC to resume hearing in online blasphemous content sharing case on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad will resume the hearing of a case pertaining to sharing online blasphemous content on Monday.

The hearing will be resumed by the court of ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan.

It is worth mentioning that no lawyer was appearing before the court in such case for last three hearings.

The court had summoned the last defense witness for testimony for July 27 and had directed the prosecution to produce such witness in court at any cost on the day.

Such case was being tried at ATC as Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had registered an FIR under sections 295-A,B&C, 109 of PPC, section 11 of Prevention of electronic crimes act and sections 6(f), 7(h), 8&9 of the ATA 1997 against the accused for sharing blasphemous content over social media.