ATC To Resume Hearing In Rawal Lake Poison Mixing Case On June 4

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 05:31 PM

An anti terrorism court (ATC) here issued notices to parties for appearance in a case pertaining to mixing poison in Rawal Lake for catching fishes. The hearing will be resumed by the court of ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :An anti terrorism court (ATC) here issued notices to parties for appearance in a case pertaining to mixing poison in Rawal Lake for catching fishes. The hearing will be resumed by the court of ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan.

The secretariat police had registered three FIRs against the accused Jahangir Ahmed Abbasi and four others, allegedly involved in catching fish after mixing poison into the Rawal Lake water.

An FIR was registered on behalf of the contractor of fishing of Rawal Lake in which the accused had been acquitted by the same court. Such case was being tried in two other FIRs registered on behalf of fisheries department under the terrorism clauses.

