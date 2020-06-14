ATC to resume hearing in Rawal lake poison mixing case on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad will resume the hearing in a case pertaining to mixing poison in Rawal Lake for catching fishes on Monday.

The hearing will be resumed by the court of ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan.

During the previous hearing defense counsel had completed the cross examination of witnesses.

The court will record final statement of accused about the allegations leveled against them in the matte.

Such case is in the court as secretariat police had registered three FIRs against the accused Jahangir Ahmed Abbasi and four others, allegedly involved in catching fish after mixing poison into the Rawal Lake water.

An FIR was registered on behalf of the contractor of fishing of Rawal Lake in which the accused had been acquitted by by the same court.

Such case was being tried in two other FIRs registered on behalf of fisheries department under the terrorism clauses.