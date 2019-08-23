UrduPoint.com
ATC To Resume Imran Farooq Murder Case Hearing On August 28

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 seconds ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 03:35 PM

The hearing of a case pertaining to murder of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Imran Farooq will be resumed on August 28

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :The hearing of a case pertaining to murder of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Imran Farooq will be resumed on August 28.

The hearing was adjourned by an Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday without any proceedings due to summer vacations in courts.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a stay order had stopped the ATC from further proceedings into the Imran Farooq murder case till the decision.

According to details, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) filed a plea in ATC seeking more time for collecting evidence from British government which the court rejected.

The FIA again filed such petition in IHC which halted the proceedings until a final decision is made in the FIA's petition in the case.

The hearing will be resumed on August 28.

