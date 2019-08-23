ATC to resume Imran Farooq murder case hearing on August 28

(@FahadShabbir)

The hearing of a case pertaining to murder of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Imran Farooq will be resumed on August 28

The hearing was adjourned by an Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday without any proceedings due to summer vacations in courts.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a stay order had stopped the ATC from further proceedings into the Imran Farooq murder case till the decision.

According to details, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) filed a plea in ATC seeking more time for collecting evidence from British government which the court rejected.

The FIA again filed such petition in IHC which halted the proceedings until a final decision is made in the FIA's petition in the case.

