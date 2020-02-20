ATC to resume KKF money laundering case hearing on March 12

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ):The hearing of a case pertaining to money laundering and anti-state activities by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) London leader Altaf Husain and others was adjourned by an Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) till March 12 without any proceedings.

The hearing was adjourned due to leave of the ATC judge.

The MQM leader along with former minister Babar Ghauri, former senator Ahmed Ali, former Karachi deputy mayor Arshad Vohra, Khawaja Sohail, Khawaja Rehan and others have been booked in the money laundering case.

The court in the previous hearing had directed the FIA prosecutor Khawaja Imtiaz for completing arguments at the contempt plea of Ahmed Ali in today's hearing.

It is worth mentioning that the case has been shifted from an ATC Karachi to ATC Islamabad on Ministry of Interior's decision whereas the accused had filed a petition in Sindh High Court (SHC) for transfer of such case back to Karachi.

The case was registered against the accused on the complaint of Sarfaraz Anwar Merchant by disclosing that the MQM and its charity wing Khidmat-i-Khalaq Foundation (KKF) were maintaining different bank accounts for money laundering.

The money generated from various illegal activities like extortion, murders, kidnappings for ransom, land grabbing and China-cutting was laundered.