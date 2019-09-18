ATC to resume money laundering case against Altaf Hussain on Thursday

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad will resume the hearing of a money laundering case against Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder leader Altaf Hussain and others on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ):An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad will resume the hearing of a money laundering case against Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder leader Altaf Hussain and others on Thursday.

The MQM leader along with former minister Babar Ghauri, former senator Ahmed Ali, former Karachi deputy mayor Arshad Vohra, Khawaja Sohail, Khawaja Rehan and others have been booked in the money laundering case.

During the previous hearing, the defense counsel had sought adjournment of the case till the decision of Sindh High Court (SHC) where they had challenged the Ministry of Interior's decision for transferring the case to Islamabad.

It may be mentioned that a first information report (FIR) had been registered against the accused on the complaint of Sarfaraz Anwar Merchant that the MQM and its charity wing Khidmat-i-Khalaq Foundation (KKF) were maintaining different bank accounts for money laundering.

The money generated from various illegal activities like extortion, murders, kidnappings for ransom, land grabbing and China-cutting was laundered.