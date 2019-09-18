UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ATC To Resume Money Laundering Case Against Altaf Hussain On Thursday

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 05:29 PM

ATC to resume money laundering case against Altaf Hussain on Thursday

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad will resume the hearing of a money laundering case against Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder leader Altaf Hussain and others on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ):An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad will resume the hearing of a money laundering case against Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder leader Altaf Hussain and others on Thursday.

The MQM leader along with former minister Babar Ghauri, former senator Ahmed Ali, former Karachi deputy mayor Arshad Vohra, Khawaja Sohail, Khawaja Rehan and others have been booked in the money laundering case.

During the previous hearing, the defense counsel had sought adjournment of the case till the decision of Sindh High Court (SHC) where they had challenged the Ministry of Interior's decision for transferring the case to Islamabad.

It may be mentioned that a first information report (FIR) had been registered against the accused on the complaint of Sarfaraz Anwar Merchant that the MQM and its charity wing Khidmat-i-Khalaq Foundation (KKF) were maintaining different bank accounts for money laundering.

The money generated from various illegal activities like extortion, murders, kidnappings for ransom, land grabbing and China-cutting was laundered.

Related Topics

Karachi Hearing Islamabad MQM Sindh High Court Altaf Hussain Bank Money May FIR From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Uzbekistan to introduce benefits for finished good ..

6 minutes ago

Jam Kamal urges Pak diaspora to apprise world abou ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan-China work together for regional peace, s ..

6 minutes ago

Separation of Ukraine Gas Transportation System Fr ..

6 minutes ago

S.Africa court says spanking children unconstituti ..

6 minutes ago

Metro Bus extension project likely to be completed ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.