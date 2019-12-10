UrduPoint.com
ATC To Resume Mumbai Hotel Attack Case Hearing On Wednesday

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 05:07 PM

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad will resume the hearing of a case pertaining to attack on a Mumbai hotel on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad will resume the hearing of a case pertaining to attack on a Mumbai hotel on Wednesday.

During the previous hearing, the ATC adjourned the hearing without any proceedings due to unavailability of the witnesses, summoned for the day.

ATC-I Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan will listen to the case.

It is worth mentioning that prosecution and defense had completed arguments at an application for recording Indian witnesses statement evidences at their country.

The court will announce its verdict on the day.

The court had also summoned the local witnesses for the day and strict directions had been given to prosecution for strict compliance of the court orders.

The court will also resume the hearing of post-arrest bail application of five accused in the case.

