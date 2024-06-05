Open Menu

ATC To Start Jail Trial Of Askari Tower Attack Case From June 11

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2024 | 09:24 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) announced on Wednesday that it would start the jail trial of the Askari Tower attack case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and others from the next hearing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) announced on Wednesday that it would start the jail trial of the Askari Tower attack case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and others from the next hearing.

The court observed that the trial of the Askari Tower attack case would be held at Kot Lakhpat Jail from June 11.

ATC Judge Khalid Arshad conducted the proceedings of the case wherein fashion designer Khadija Shah and other accused, who were on bail, appeared and marked their attendance.

However, the PTI leaders, including Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Senator Ijaz Chaudhry, and Mian Mehmoodur Rashid, were not produced from the jail, but their jail warrants were submitted.

The Gulberg police had submitted a challan against the PTI leaders and others, accusing them of attacking Askari Tower during the May 9 riots.

