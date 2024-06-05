ATC To Start Jail Trial Of Askari Tower Attack Case From June 11
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2024 | 09:24 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) announced on Wednesday that it would start the jail trial of the Askari Tower attack case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and others from the next hearing
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) announced on Wednesday that it would start the jail trial of the Askari Tower attack case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and others from the next hearing.
The court observed that the trial of the Askari Tower attack case would be held at Kot Lakhpat Jail from June 11.
ATC Judge Khalid Arshad conducted the proceedings of the case wherein fashion designer Khadija Shah and other accused, who were on bail, appeared and marked their attendance.
However, the PTI leaders, including Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Senator Ijaz Chaudhry, and Mian Mehmoodur Rashid, were not produced from the jail, but their jail warrants were submitted.
The Gulberg police had submitted a challan against the PTI leaders and others, accusing them of attacking Askari Tower during the May 9 riots.
Recent Stories
Promoting green energy to reduce environmental pollution: Nasir Shah
DPO Abbottabad holds 'Khuli Kutchery' at St. Luke's Church to address community ..
IHC bars FIA to take action against Barrister Gohar, Rauf Hassan
Decent Work Country Program (DWCP) holds workshop
Shaza discusses telecom infrastructure, innovation, ICT solutions
Pakistan outplays Uzbekistan in CAVA U-18 Volleyball C'ship
UAE CG visits FUUAST Karachi campus
Advisor for Culture urges artists to create educational feature films, documenta ..
Record temperatures: ‘Planet’s thermostat cranked up’ warns WWF
Speakers underscore need of promoting regional connectivity for economic growth
Pak-China Business forum sign MoUs to boost bilateral trade: Aleem Khan
Light rain shower brings relief by decreasing temperature
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Promoting green energy to reduce environmental pollution: Nasir Shah58 seconds ago
-
DPO Abbottabad holds 'Khuli Kutchery' at St. Luke's Church to address community issues1 minute ago
-
IHC bars FIA to take action against Barrister Gohar, Rauf Hassan1 minute ago
-
Decent Work Country Program (DWCP) holds workshop1 minute ago
-
UAE CG visits FUUAST Karachi campus11 minutes ago
-
Advisor for Culture urges artists to create educational feature films, documentaries54 seconds ago
-
Record temperatures: ‘Planet’s thermostat cranked up’ warns WWF11 minutes ago
-
Speakers underscore need of promoting regional connectivity for economic growth55 seconds ago
-
Light rain shower brings relief by decreasing temperature43 minutes ago
-
MS directs registrar, dept heads to perform duty strictly43 minutes ago
-
Khalid Maqbool emphasizes revamping country's education system43 minutes ago
-
SCCI suggests preparation of fiscal budget jointly by FPCCI, ICAP42 minutes ago