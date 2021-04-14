UrduPoint.com
ATCs In Lahore Closed For Ten Day Due To Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 09:48 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Anti-Terrorism courts (ATCs) in Lahore have been closed for ten days due to Coronavirus.

According to details, the two ATCs have been closed for ten days after ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta and a court official tested positive for COVID-19.

A letter had been written to district and sessions judge Lahore with a request to supervise the ATCs work whereas Additional Sessions Judge Hamid Hussain would hear the ATCs' cases.

Meanwhile, Special Judge (Central) Ejaz Hassan Awan had also become victim of Coronavirus and his court had been been shut. The staffers had been asked to strictly act on SOPs.

More Stories From Pakistan

