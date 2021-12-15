ATF demonstrates capabilities to curb terrorism in Balochistan: IGP Tahir Rai

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Balochistan Muhammad Tahir Rai Hilal Shujaat on Wednesday said that Anti-Terrorist Force (ATF) has demonstrated its capabilities on all fronts to eradicate terrorism and anti-national elements in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Balochistan Muhammad Tahir Rai Hilal Shujaat on Wednesday said that Anti-Terrorist Force (ATF) has demonstrated its capabilities on all fronts to eradicate terrorism and anti-national elements in the province.

He expressed these views while addressing at a ceremony of Passing out Parade of 13th ATF Basic Course.

The ceremony was attended by Additional IG and Commandant Balochistan Constabulary Salman Chaudhry, Additional IG, RPO Quetta Abdul Qadir Qayyum, DIG Headquarters Jawad Ahmed Dogar, DIG Special Branch Shahab Azeem Lehri, DIG Quetta Syed Fida Hassan Shah, DIG CTD Muhammad Maroof Masood Safdar, DIG, Tele Mustafa Hameed Malik, Commandant ATF (R) Col. Asad Farooq, Commandant PTC Azfar Mahesar, AIG Establishment Tahir Alauddin Kasi, AIG Training Pervez Ahmed Imrani, AIG Welfare Sajjad Haider Tareen, AIG Development Malik Saleem Lehri, AIG Other officers including Operation Rizwan Umar Gondal, SSP Operation Abdul Haq Imrani, SSP Admin Arsalan Zahid and SSP Traffic Sher Ali.

The IGP said modern training was being provided to District Police, Balochistan Constabulary and Levies Force in ATF School to enhance their capabilities to combat terrorism in the province.

Therefore, only ATF personnel are called for successful operations across Balochistan, the establishment of ATF School is playing a key role in maintaining peace in the province, he said.

He said the ATF trainees have the potential to meet the challenges of the future. During the last four months, 186 personnel of security force have been trained in modern skills including counter-terrorism, operations and patrolling which was positive sign of the province.

The IGP said that the establishment of ATF School was a good step for Balochistan as thanks to this school, District Police, Balochistan Constabulary and Levies Force personnel are being imparted advanced training in counter-terrorism and ATF soldiers have played a key and important role in ensuring peace in the province without risking their lives.

Only ATF personnel are required for such operations as police personnel trained in ATF schools are trained as commandos and CGS personnel in anti-terrorism training districts, the added saying these young men of Police and Balochistan Constabulary were always ready to face any kind of threat.

He said we hoped that these young men who have passed out today would carry out their duties in the best possible way to ensure the interest of the country, the nation and the safety of the people without risking their lives.

Force personnel are also being trained at the ATF School to fight terrorism and enhance the capabilities of the Levies Force, he said.

He said the government was providing resources to the District Police, Balochistan Constabulary and Levies Force to modernize the training.

On this occasion, Col. (retd) Asad Farooq, Commandant of ATF School presented a demand of letter.

Addressing at the ceremony, Commandant of ATF School's retired Col, Asad Farooq said over 2713 police personnel had provided modern training in the ATF School while today's Passing out Parade included 186 trainees of District Police, Balochistan Constabulary and Levies Forces.

He said measures were being taken to enhance capabilities of security forces in order to tackle challenges to maintain law and order situation in their respective areas.