ATH Abbottabad Becomes First Hospital In The Province With EClaim System Of SSC

Faizan Hashmi Published October 22, 2022 | 04:50 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH), Abbottabad on Saturday formally became the first government institution in KPK to introduce eClaim system of Sehat Sahulat Card (SSC).

The purpose of introducing the Health Facility eClaim System is to serve the people with the latest technology in all processes and to reduce problems of the people. People appreciated the ATH administration and the IT department of the hospital for making the health facility program easier for the public.

According to the details, Ayub Teaching Hospital has introduced the Sahat Sahulat eClaim system and became the first hospital in the province with this facility.

Speaking on the occasion, ATH Information Technology department in-charge Shehryar Ali said that before Sahat Sahulat eClaim people who were admitted to the hospital through the Sehat Sahulat program required a lot of time to be discharged from the system and the patients had to face severe difficulties.

He further said that keeping in view the public difficulties ATH IT department worked hard and introduced eClaim system to provide relief to the masses in the hospital.

This system will also aim to minimize paperwork, and has proved to be a huge success since its official launch last month.

The in-charge IT department disclosed that the system easily passed its first test on October 9, paying bills for the health facility program. "The new e-claims process makes hospital visits faster and easier for patients," said Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed, Hospital Director, at Ayub Teaching Hospital.

"The system gives us time to focus more on taking care of our patients rather than filling out forms of various doctors for a checkup," he said.

Earlier, an ATH spokesperson in a press statement said that there was no compromise on duty and warned of strict action against those who do not come to the hospital on time and their salaries will be deducted. He further said that the administration would also take strict action against the concerned employees for forcibly inciting the hospital employees to strike.

