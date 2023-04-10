ATH admin appreciates nurses for organizing breast cancer awareness week

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Nurses of Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Monday organized a breast cancer week aimed at creating awareness and promoting early detection and treatment in the masses.

Chairperson of Surgery Dr. Ghazala Bhatti and Nursing Director Shams Ul Huda praised the efforts of the nurses and emphasized the importance of their role in promoting breast cancer awareness and providing quality care to patients.

Dr. Ghazala Bhatti said that the nurses worked tirelessly to organize various activities, including educational sessions, free screenings, and awareness walks.

While distributing certificates among the Head Nurses and Registered Nurses the Nursing Director and Chairperson of Surgery said to acknowledge their contributions, dedication and hard work in the breast cancer awareness week.

Head Nurse Farhat Naz and registered Nurse Azra along with the surgery team organized different activities during theweek.