ATH Admin Demands Strict Action After Violent Attack On Security Staff

March 06, 2025

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The administration of Ayub Medical Institution Thursday has expressed unwavering solidarity with its security staff following a violent incident at Ayub Teaching Hospital. The hospital spokesperson condemned the attack and called for strict legal action against the perpetrators.

The incident unfolded when a group of individuals attempted to illegally enter the hospital premises through the backside via the Nala route. The hospital’s security personnel intervened, instructing the intruders to use the designated entry point.

However, the situation escalated when the attackers summoned additional individuals and launched a brutal assault on the security team. The attack left eight security staff members, including the security supervisor, severely injured.

In response to the incident, Hospital Director Dr. Dawood Iqbal held an emergency meeting with senior police officials. He emphasized the need for stringent legal measures against the nine individuals involved in the attack, including a police outpost officer who allegedly brandished a pistol at the hospital staff.

Police authorities assured the hospital administration that the harshest possible action would be taken against those responsible.

Professor Dr. Saqib Malik, Dean and CEO of Ayub Medical Institution, has ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the incident to uncover the facts and ensure accountability. “We are committed to ensuring the safety and security of all our employees. Such acts of violence and illegal behavior will not be tolerated,” stated Dr. Malik.

The administration of Ayub Medical Institution has reaffirmed its commitment to implementing all necessary measures to safeguard its staff and maintain a secure environment for patients and healthcare workers.

The incident has sparked widespread concern, with calls for improved security protocols and stricter enforcement of laws to prevent such occurrences in the future.

Further updates on the investigation and legal proceedings are expected in the coming days.

