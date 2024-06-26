Open Menu

ATH Admin Releases Inquiry Report On Viral Medicine Video

Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2024 | 10:40 AM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) administration here on Wednesday released inquiry report regarding viral medicine video as

On June 22, 2024, a video circulated widely among the public, showing Ayub Teaching Hospital’s (ATH) medicines being transported in a Suzuki vehicle to an unknown location, raising serious concerns.

The video suggested that these medicines were intended for use outside the institution.

The report revealed the following facts.

Most batch numbers of the medicines and surgical disposable items shown in the video do not match those listed in the hospital's inventory.

Additionally, the medicines and surgical disposable items from that batch are available in the open market.

The medicines in the video bear stamps from the Medicine Coordination Cell, indicating they were procured for the entire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province.

None of the medicines or surgical disposable items in the video have Ayub Teaching Hospital's seal, suggesting they do not belong to the hospital.

Some items shown in the video were never purchased by the hospital nor included in its inventory.

Most of the items displayed are common medicines and surgical disposables that are easily available at any medical store, particularly those near ATH Hospital.

The hospital administration endorsed the committee's recommendations and concluded that the video was a deliberate attempt to discredit the institution.

The misleading video has caused considerable concern among hospital employees and negatively impacted the public's perception of the hospital.

The hospital remains committed to transparency and the highest standards of patient care.

The administration assures the public that all necessary measures were being taken to maintain the integrity and trust of their healthcare services.

