ATH Admin Releases Inquiry Report On Viral Medicine Video
Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2024 | 10:40 AM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) administration here on Wednesday released inquiry report regarding viral medicine video as
On June 22, 2024, a video circulated widely among the public, showing Ayub Teaching Hospital’s (ATH) medicines being transported in a Suzuki vehicle to an unknown location, raising serious concerns.
The video suggested that these medicines were intended for use outside the institution.
The report revealed the following facts.
Most batch numbers of the medicines and surgical disposable items shown in the video do not match those listed in the hospital's inventory.
Additionally, the medicines and surgical disposable items from that batch are available in the open market.
The medicines in the video bear stamps from the Medicine Coordination Cell, indicating they were procured for the entire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province.
None of the medicines or surgical disposable items in the video have Ayub Teaching Hospital's seal, suggesting they do not belong to the hospital.
Some items shown in the video were never purchased by the hospital nor included in its inventory.
Most of the items displayed are common medicines and surgical disposables that are easily available at any medical store, particularly those near ATH Hospital.
The hospital administration endorsed the committee's recommendations and concluded that the video was a deliberate attempt to discredit the institution.
The misleading video has caused considerable concern among hospital employees and negatively impacted the public's perception of the hospital.
The hospital remains committed to transparency and the highest standards of patient care.
The administration assures the public that all necessary measures were being taken to maintain the integrity and trust of their healthcare services.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 June 2024
Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in Kashmir conflict
Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in heatwave
Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rules, major policy initiatives
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confirmed
PM announces duty-free solar panels for general public
Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation
Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours
TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif
A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC urges people to cooperate for peace during Muharram39 seconds ago
-
77 heatwave centres/camps established in city to provide relief to general public51 minutes ago
-
Test conducted for Int'l Law Enforcement Officer Scholarship Program10 hours ago
-
Punjab Assembly approves 41 demands for grant11 hours ago
-
Conducive environment, stability vital to bring investment: Sherry Rehman11 hours ago
-
KP Governor grieved over killing of 9 persons at Badabair11 hours ago
-
Azm-e-Istahkam continuation of NAP: Minister11 hours ago
-
Man kills niece in Jahanian11 hours ago
-
GB CM seeks Federal Govt's help in overcoming power crisis11 hours ago
-
Resident sought court's help to stop generator polluting flat11 hours ago
-
Korean scientist, ambassador calls on FS11 hours ago
-
Additional FS underlines significance of regional connectivity11 hours ago