ATH admin takes measures to tackle flash flood issue during monsoon

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad on Monday took measures in anticipation of the monsoon rains to address the recurring issue of urban flooding and drainage in the hospital premises, particularly in the surrounding villages including Mirpur started improvement of infrastructure.

The influx of water, particularly from the surrounding areas and villages, significantly affects the ATH and its operations, the hospital administration has consulted the relevant authorities, including the Irrigation Department and the District Administration, on multiple occasions to seek assistance in arranging proper water channels. However, despite all the efforts, no satisfactory response or action has been taken thus far.

Keeping in view the situation's sensitivity and impact on the well-being and recovery of patients, as well as the hospital's operations, Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed, the Hospital Director, has taken the initiative to address this issue directly.

By implementing comprehensive measures to enhance the infrastructure for water drainage and reinforcing the foundational structure, the ATH administration aims to minimize the effects of monsoon rains and prevent water access.

Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed while expressing deep concern about the issue, emphasized the commitment to providing the highest standard of care to the Hospital's patients. He stated that the challenges posed by flash flood water during the monsoon season had adversely affected our ability to provide healthcare services effectively. We are determined to address this issue and have taken immediate action to improve our water drainage system, he told and added in this regard, the ATH administration also seeks the cooperation of the local community, government officials and all relevant stakeholders in resolving this delicate issue.