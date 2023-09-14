ATH administration denies shortage of X-ray films in the Hospital

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :The administration of Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Thursday appealed to the public and social media activists to exercise caution before jumping to conclusions based on recent news regarding the shortage of X-ray films in the hospital.

ATH spokesperson Malik Saif while talking to media said that it is important to note that there had been a significant shortage of X-ray films across the province for some time, however, we are pleased to announce that this shortage has now been resolved.

He further said that the government has imposed restrictions on tendering for the purchase of new equipment, which has created additional challenges for the hospital.

Malik Saif said that despite these obstacles, the hospital administration is committed to providing X-ray films, especially for emergency cases and those in need as our focus remains on meeting the urgent requirements of patients, ensuring their health and timely diagnosis.

He said that in light of ongoing supply challenges, the ATH is actively exploring alternative solutions to fulfill the demand for X-ray imaging. The administration is currently working on two projects to address this issue. Firstly, we are examining the use of glass photo paper as an alternative to traditional X-ray films, the spokesperson said.

Despite the rising costs associated with X-ray films, which now exceed 250 per film, the adoption of electronic systems at the ATH is aimed at saving approximately 30 million annually, Malik Saif said.