Open Menu

ATH Administration Denies Shortage Of X-ray Films In The Hospital

Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2023 | 04:30 PM

ATH administration denies shortage of X-ray films in the Hospital

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :The administration of Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Thursday appealed to the public and social media activists to exercise caution before jumping to conclusions based on recent news regarding the shortage of X-ray films in the hospital.

ATH spokesperson Malik Saif while talking to media said that it is important to note that there had been a significant shortage of X-ray films across the province for some time, however, we are pleased to announce that this shortage has now been resolved.

He further said that the government has imposed restrictions on tendering for the purchase of new equipment, which has created additional challenges for the hospital.

Malik Saif said that despite these obstacles, the hospital administration is committed to providing X-ray films, especially for emergency cases and those in need as our focus remains on meeting the urgent requirements of patients, ensuring their health and timely diagnosis.

He said that in light of ongoing supply challenges, the ATH is actively exploring alternative solutions to fulfill the demand for X-ray imaging. The administration is currently working on two projects to address this issue. Firstly, we are examining the use of glass photo paper as an alternative to traditional X-ray films, the spokesperson said.

Despite the rising costs associated with X-ray films, which now exceed 250 per film, the adoption of electronic systems at the ATH is aimed at saving approximately 30 million annually, Malik Saif said.

Related Topics

Shortage Film And Movies Social Media Media Government Million

Recent Stories

Mushaal vows to continue to forcefully raise case ..

Mushaal vows to continue to forcefully raise case of oppressed people of IIOJK

13 minutes ago
 UAE supports Belt and Road Initiative: Minister of ..

UAE supports Belt and Road Initiative: Minister of Economy

18 minutes ago
 Mastung blast leaves JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah

Mastung blast leaves JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah

1 hour ago
 Caretaker PM to address UNGA session in New-York n ..

Caretaker PM to address UNGA session in New-York next week: FO

3 hours ago
 International Labour Organisation organises traini ..

International Labour Organisation organises training programmes for MoHRE inspec ..

3 hours ago
 Emirates NBD Group makes strategic equity investme ..

Emirates NBD Group makes strategic equity investment in sustainability start-up ..

3 hours ago
Saif bin Zayed meets UN&#039;s Assistant Secretary ..

Saif bin Zayed meets UN&#039;s Assistant Secretary-General for Rule of Law and S ..

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 05 Pakistan Vs. Sri ..

Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 05 Pakistan Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, W ..

3 hours ago
 As part of UAE air bridge, five relief planes arri ..

As part of UAE air bridge, five relief planes arrive in Benghazi

3 hours ago
 ATC accepts PTI Yasmin Rashid's request for medica ..

ATC accepts PTI Yasmin Rashid's request for medical treatment

5 hours ago
 POL prices likely to go up again in Pakistan

POL prices likely to go up again in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Pak, UK friendship based on common heritage: Jalil ..

Pak, UK friendship based on common heritage: Jalil Jilani

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan