ATH Administration, GHA Start Negotiations To Resolve Strike Issue

Sumaira FH Published June 04, 2023 | 04:10 PM

ATH administration, GHA start negotiations to resolve strike issue

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) administration and Grand Health Alliance (GHA) on Sunday started negotiations regarding the ongoing strike of the employees in the office of the Medical Director of ATH Professor Dr. Alamzeb Swati.

The meeting was attended by the hospital administration, including Professor Dr. Omar Farooq, Medical Director of Ayub Medical College (AMC) Professor Dr. Alamzeb Swati, and the Hospital Director, Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed, as well as the leaders of GHA, were also present.

The meeting continued for four hours, during which detailed discussions took place regarding the demands of the GHA.

The ATH administration stated during the meeting that they are willing to discuss the demands that fall within their jurisdiction and are ready to engage in discussions with GHA from Monday.

They, however, said that for the issues that are not within the authority of the hospital administration, they will refer them to the ATH Board of Directors.

Today, the Secretary of the Director-General's Office conveyed a message through a letter to GHA that the board is ready for negotiations. GHA was requested to end the strike and submit their legitimate demands to the board, upon receiving the demands the board will provide a time for negotiations. Now, the board and the hospital administration are awaiting a positive response from GHA.

